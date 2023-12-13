Win a $2500 Shopping Spree to Becky Beauchine Kulka Diamonds and Fine Jewelry plus Nine $50 gift cards

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Today is the final day of Studio 10′s Ten Days of Christmas Giveaways!

Day 10 of Christmas Giveaways led us to Becky Beauchine Kulka Diamonds and Fine Jewelry where they gave us the clue to Day 10 of Christmas Giveaways.

CLUE #10: What number can you text to reach Becky Beauchine Kulka?

Now you can find the answer to the clue by looking on https://www.bbkfinejewelry.com/

Once you have figured out the clue, enter your guess at wilx.com/contests.

We will announce the winner of Day 10 of Christmas Giveaways tomorrow on Studio 10.

The winner of Day 10 of Christmas Giveaways will receive a $2500 Shopping Spree to Becky Beauchine Kulka Diamonds and Fine Jewelry plus nine $50 gift cards to local businesses featured on the Studio 10 Ten Days of Christmas Giveaways!

Tomorrow on Studio 10, we will announce the winner of the 10 Days of Christmas Giveaways!

