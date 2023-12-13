What The Tech? Tech gifts for dad

If you’re looking for a gift for dad you have many choices when it comes to tech gadgets. For dads who spend time in the garage and around vehicles, the options are almost endless.

From portable jumpstarters to replace his old jumper cables, to in-car voice assistants, to heads-up displays for Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Other tech gadgets for cars make good gifts for dads who don’t necessarily tinker with their cars but spend some time with them. A dash camera captures video front and back to record what happens in front of them and behind the car.

These start recording a video every time the car is moving and record over the footage if nothing happens. You can also tap the screen to save a clip. Some even begin recording if they detect any movement when the car is parked that might capture someone accidentally bumping into his car or if someone tries to break in. Many insurance companies accept dash cam video as proof of a crash.

Prices for Dash Cameras range from $100 to $300. The Nextbase dash cam I tried is $120. OBD2 readers are great for maintaining vehicles.

A “check engine” light may be nothing but taking it to the dealer to find out will cost $100 or more. An OBD2 or OBDII reader can check the error code, clear it, and turn off the light. OBD2 readers such as the FIXD reader is around $40.

A new OB2 reader does not only do all that but also earns cryptocurrency when you drive. The cplugs into the OB2 port under the driver’s dash and collects data which can be viewed in the Dimo app.

Data such as battery voltage, fuel distance, and the car’s bluebook value. You also earn cryptocurrency rewards called “Dimo tokens” for every mile you drive. After 1,700 miles a vehicle with the Dimo device installed earned 346 Dimo tokens.

A token currently is around 20 cents. They are added to a crypto wallet each week. How does Dimo earn its money? According to its website, users agree to share data from their vehicles. 3rd parties such as manufacturers of parts and components and insurance companies pay Dimo for the data it collects to see how those parts perform over time.

The Dimo OBD2 reader is $300. If you are okay sharing data with those companies, you can earn around $60 for every 2-thousand miles you drive but as they say, your mileage may differ.

