Website selling “Sad Little Town” merch gives back to Lansing after Free Press column

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Detroit Free Press column calling Lansing a “sad little town” went viral this week, drawing ire from Lansing-area residents.

The column, Lansing, schmansing — move Michigan’s capital back to Detroit, written by Free Press Editorial Page Editor Nancy Kaffer, expresses disdain for Michigan’s capital city. In the piece, Kaffer calls for Michigan’s capitol to be relocated to Detroit, while also listing Lansing’s alleged shortcomings.

Mayor Andy Schor even responded to the column, saying on Facebook: “It’s easy to [****] on a city you visit once every other year and think you’re funny. I didn’t think it was funny at all, and neither did many of you based on the calls and comments we are getting from across the state,” he said.

Lansing residents felt attacked by the column and quickly took to the internet to voice their disagreement. Some, however, adopted the “sad little town” label with pride, such as the social media page @sadlittletown.

The Twitter/X page describes Lansing as “The best sad little town in Michigan” while also selling merchandise featuring the phrase. The site says the proceeds will go back to organizations in the Lansing area.

The page’s merchandise site can be found here. Some of the designs may not be suitable for children, so viewer discretion is advised.

