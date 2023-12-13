Advertise With Us

WATCH: Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office to issue updates in Samantha Woll murder case

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
DETROIT (WILX) - The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office is holding press conference to update the public after Tuesday’s announcement they have received a warrant request in the Samantha Woll murder case. Woll, a leader in Detroit’s Jewish community, was found murdered in October.

Officials are reviewing the warrant request, which means charges and arraignment are possible.

