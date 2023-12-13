WATCH: Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office to issue updates in Samantha Woll murder case

DETROIT (WILX) - The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office is holding press conference to update the public after Tuesday’s announcement they have received a warrant request in the Samantha Woll murder case. Woll, a leader in Detroit’s Jewish community, was found murdered in October.

Officials are reviewing the warrant request, which means charges and arraignment are possible.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.