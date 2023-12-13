Advertise With Us

WATCH: Officials provide update on case involving Lansing 2-year-old killed in accidental shooting

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are providing an update Wednesday morning the case involving the Lansing 2-year-old killed in an accidental shooting in October.

On Oct. 24, 2-year-old King Muhammad got a hold of a gun and shot himself while he was inside of a car with his mother at a gas station on Dunkel Road in Lansing. He died a day later.

The 2-year-old’s mother, Emma Huver, faces multiple charges related to her son’s death, including involuntary manslaughter, child abuse in the second degree and carrying a concealed weapon.

Huver is not the only one to be charged in the case. Avis Coward was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors said it was Coward’s gun that the boy used to accidentally shoot himself.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in East Lansing
Police: East Lansing shelter-in-place incident a mental health concern, no threat to public
Son arrested in Jackson County after allegedly assaulting mother with pistol
1 injured after shooting on S Waverly Road in Lansing
Walter Jamison, 50
Lansing man convicted on assault with intent to commit murder charge, gun charges
Tom Izzo and the MSU men’s basketball team spread holiday cheer

Latest News

The DoubleTree Hilton opens its doors in downtown Lansing on Tuesday to show off its newly...
Newly renovated DoubleTree Hilton opens in downtown Lansing
The Michigan Department of State unveiled a new tool aiming to make state government more...
Michigan officials unveil government transparency tool
Suspect tries to hide in attic to evade arrest, says Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
Michigan officials unveil government transparency tool