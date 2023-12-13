A warmup begins Wednesday, and today’s top stories

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This quiet weather pattern that we have seen as of late will continue for the rest of the week and warmer temperatures will be on the way as well. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has a look ahead at the forecast ahead of Christmas. And, Taylor Gattoni previews our evening newscasts.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 13, 2023

Average High: 36º Average Low 24º

Lansing Record High: 63° 2015

Lansing Record Low: -10° 1867

Jackson Record High: 61º 2015

Jackson Record Low: -3º 2000

