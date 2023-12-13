Advertise With Us

A warmup begins Wednesday, and today’s top stories

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This quiet weather pattern that we have seen as of late will continue for the rest of the week and warmer temperatures will be on the way as well. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has a look ahead at the forecast ahead of Christmas. And, Taylor Gattoni previews our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 13, 2023

  • Average High: 36º Average Low 24º
  • Lansing Record High: 63° 2015
  • Lansing Record Low: -10° 1867
  • Jackson Record High: 61º 2015
  • Jackson Record Low: -3º 2000

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in East Lansing
Police: East Lansing shelter-in-place incident a mental health concern, no threat to public
Son arrested in Jackson County after allegedly assaulting mother with pistol
1 injured after shooting on S Waverly Road in Lansing
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Firefighters save frightened dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior
Walter Jamison, 50
Lansing man convicted on assault with intent to commit murder charge, gun charges

Latest News

A discussion was held Tuesday on what the national economy will look like next year.
Discussion held in East Lansing on the national economy
The DoubleTree Hilton opens its doors in downtown Lansing on Tuesday to show off its newly...
Newly renovated DoubleTree Hilton opens in downtown Lansing
The Michigan Department of State unveiled a new tool aiming to make state government more...
Michigan officials unveil government transparency tool
Discussion held in East Lansing on the national economy