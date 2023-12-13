Advertise With Us

Suspect tries to hide in attic to evade arrest, says Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Two people were found and arrested after police say they were attempting to evade police on Tuesday.

Andrew Dunn, 38, and Jennifer Shaw, 27, were attempting to evade police on Dec. 12 just before 1 a.m. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the two had felony warrants for their arrest.

When police arrived at the house at the 2100 block of Fox Road where Dunn and Shaw were, several people willingly came out of the residence. Shaw was eventually taken into custody on her warrant for probation violation. However, police said Dunn tried to hide in the attic. Police found him, and he was arrested.

The Sheriff’s office said since Dunn did not comply with police, he faces a second charge of resisting and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

After securing the home, deputies found a stolen vehicle. Police later found that the vehicle was stolen from Michigan State Police (MSP). MSP was notified, and the vehicle was impounded.

“This is another example of area police agencies working together as a team to bring people to justice in Jackson County,” said Captain Kevin Hiller. “Great Police work by all involved!”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in East Lansing
Police: East Lansing shelter-in-place incident a mental health concern, no threat to public
Son arrested in Jackson County after allegedly assaulting mother with pistol
1 injured after shooting on S Waverly Road in Lansing
Walter Jamison, 50
Lansing man convicted on assault with intent to commit murder charge, gun charges
Tom Izzo and the MSU men’s basketball team spread holiday cheer

Latest News

The DoubleTree Hilton opens its doors in downtown Lansing on Tuesday to show off its newly...
Newly renovated DoubleTree Hilton opens in downtown Lansing
The Michigan Department of State unveiled a new tool aiming to make state government more...
Michigan officials unveil government transparency tool
Michigan officials unveil government transparency tool
Newly renovated DoubleTree Hilton opens in downtown Lansing