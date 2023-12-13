Suspect tries to hide in attic to evade arrest, says Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Two people were found and arrested after police say they were attempting to evade police on Tuesday.

Andrew Dunn, 38, and Jennifer Shaw, 27, were attempting to evade police on Dec. 12 just before 1 a.m. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the two had felony warrants for their arrest.

When police arrived at the house at the 2100 block of Fox Road where Dunn and Shaw were, several people willingly came out of the residence. Shaw was eventually taken into custody on her warrant for probation violation. However, police said Dunn tried to hide in the attic. Police found him, and he was arrested.

The Sheriff’s office said since Dunn did not comply with police, he faces a second charge of resisting and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

After securing the home, deputies found a stolen vehicle. Police later found that the vehicle was stolen from Michigan State Police (MSP). MSP was notified, and the vehicle was impounded.

“This is another example of area police agencies working together as a team to bring people to justice in Jackson County,” said Captain Kevin Hiller. “Great Police work by all involved!”

