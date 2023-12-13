Advertise With Us

The Super Bowl in 2027 is expected to occur in Los Angeles

FILE - Matt Ulrich won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts during the 2006 season over the Chicago Bears.(Amy Sancetta | AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL owners are voting on Wednesday on where the Super Bowl LXI will take place. The expected location is Los Angeles in 2027, and the vote is taking place in Dallas at the league meetings.

For the first time since February 2006, ESPN and ABC will be televising the Super Bowl. The NFL is using the same stadium that was used for the Super Bowl LVI and the National Championship for College Football.

Las Vegas is hosting this year’s Super Bowl, and then the Superdome is in 2025, and Levi’s Stadium is in 2026. SoFi Stadium is the venue expected for 2027.

