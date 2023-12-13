Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Double transfer college athletes and eligibility

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with his take on a judge ruling in favor of NCAA athletes seeing a second transfer, Draymond Green being ejected - again - and more.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in East Lansing
Police: East Lansing shelter-in-place incident a mental health concern, no threat to public
Son arrested in Jackson County after allegedly assaulting mother with pistol
1 injured after shooting on S Waverly Road in Lansing
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Firefighters save frightened dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior
Dewitt high school marching band
DeWitt High School marching band finalists in nationwide Metallica competition

Latest News

FILE - Matt Ulrich won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts during the 2006 season over the Chicago...
The Super Bowl in 2027 is expected to occur in Los Angeles
Alena Li of Okemos is named the GAM Junior Girls Player of the Year
Kap is going to coach OL at Baylor
A former MSU coach has found a new home
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
December 12, 2023 - High School Basketball Highlights