Staudt on Sports LIVE: Double transfer college athletes and eligibility
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with his take on a judge ruling in favor of NCAA athletes seeing a second transfer, Draymond Green being ejected - again - and more.
