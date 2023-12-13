Oxford Community Schools release updated safety plans

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Oxford Community Schools released updated safety plans in response to a recent report that found that the district did not do enough to prevent the mass shooting at Oxford High School two years ago.

The updated guidelines state the school board will have more oversight over current guidelines and continue to make changes when needed going forward. The plans also state that all staff must be trained in threat assessment before the 2024-25 school year.

On Friday, Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

