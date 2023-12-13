Newly renovated DoubleTree Hilton opens in downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The DoubleTree Hilton opens its doors in downtown Lansing on Tuesday to show off its newly renovated hotel.

Formerly the Radisson, the rebranding to DoubleTree was announced two years ago, but Radisson officially joined the DoubleTree by the Hilton family in September.

With the change, there are new signs and upgrades to the 257 rooms, meeting spaces and restaurants.

“There’s been some new hotels that have come into the Lansing area, and by adding another new renovated hotel, I think that enhances the whole Lansing market from a convention standpoint and so that what we’re really proud of,” said David Hume, the director of sales and marketing.

