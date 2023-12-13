MSP: Trooper injured in Bridgeport Twp. shooting

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan State Police trooper was injured in a Bridgeport Township shooting, MSP said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 12 about 4 p.m., MSP said Third District troopers were involved in a shooting in Bridgeport Township at Dixie Highway and California Avenue.

Police scene in Bridgeport Township (WNEM)

MSP said initial reports indicate a trooper and the suspect were both injured.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more about this incident.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.