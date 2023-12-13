Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Wreaths Across America

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Laying wreaths across America as respect for veterans laid to rest.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters are Greg and Dianne Paul with Wreaths Across America.

Greg is an 11-year Air Force veteran. He explains how that played a role in the Hillsdale Wreath Across America location in today’s Mid-Michigan Matters.

