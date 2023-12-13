Advertise With Us

Michigan officials unveil government transparency tool

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of State unveiled a new tool aiming to make state government more transparent to the public.

It makes the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests easier to submit and access once granted.

The new tool comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently signed legislation requiring public officials and candidates to file financial disclosure reports with the state.

“I mean the public has really taken transparency issues very seriously,” said Nick Pigeon, the director of Michigan Campaign Finance Network. “It’s not something that regular voters are paying attention to so I think there’s a lot of pressure from the general public and voters alike for all matters of transparency.”

To access the tool, Michiganders must have an account with the state of Michigan. Once logged in, people will be able to access the state’s FOIA system.

