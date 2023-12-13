Man sentenced for threatening Ingham County Judge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from White Lake, Michigan has been sentenced after threatening an Ingham County Circuit Court Judge.

Christopher Shenberger, 43, was sentenced to 58 to 240 months in jail after pleading guilty to one count of Attempted False report or Threat of Terrorism as a habitual fourth offender.

In Dec. 2021, Shenberger sent a letter to an Ingham County Circuit Court Judge about being denied parole for not completing a sex offender program while in jail. In the letter, Shenberger threatened the judge’s life.

This same judge had previously sentenced Shenberger to 75-180 months in jail for three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct in 2016.

In the letter, Shenberger threatened to “put everyone’s name on that docket” on a slip of paper and put the paper in a “jar or whatever and whoever’s name [is picked] up will be killed plain and simple.”

“Revenge threats against prosecutors and judges are serious offenses and my office will diligently prosecute these crimes to protect the public servants in our justice system,” said Attorney General Nessel at the time of Shenberger’s guilty plea. “No judge should be sacrificing their own safety when they fulfill their duties protecting the public.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.