Izzo Still Optimistic About Current Season

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo says his team is getting healthier and he still has high hopes for a successful 23-24 season. The Spartans sit 4-5 overall, 0-2 in the Big Ten heading into Saturday’s 2pm showdown at Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena against sixth ranked unbeaten Baylor. Plenty of seats are still available for sale. The Spartans then host Oakland on Monday and have non conference home games with Stony Brook and Indiana State before the end of the month. Izzo hopes to have center Jaxon Kohler back at practice soon-- depth is needed at center and more consistency than what the Spartans have displayed for most of the season.

