International developers will bring 200 manufacturing jobs to Bath Township in 2025

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New information on a story we told you about on Tuesday. A new manufacturing facility is coming to Bath Township.

The new development will create new jobs and bring economic growth to the Lansing region. The facility is a $77 million investment over the next three years in the township.

There won’t be an exact address for the parcel until next year’s tax cycle due to a parcel split, according to Lansing Economic Area Partnership’s digital marketing and communications manager, Jessica Vilca.

However, Vilca said the facility will be built to the right of the Greater Lansing Food Bank (the northern most piece of the cul-de-sac).

200 new jobs will need to be filled once the facility is completed. Fasteners and bolts for trucks and electronics will be manufactured at the new location, helping to deepen Michigan’s electric vehicle supply chain.

A project five years in the making. Norm Fasteners established a sales office in Dimondale back in 2017.

“Their sales office is very successful. They supply to a lot of the automotive industry both in Michigan and across the country,” said Jaclyn Hutchison, LEAP’s Tri-County Development Manager.

Hutchison said the company will now produce its first, 365,00 square foot, US based facility in the Lansing region.

Bath Township Supervisor Ryan Fewins-Bliss said workers at the new facility will be paid an average wage of $31.40. He called it a transformational investment for the township.

“It’s clear that folks have found out the secret of Bath, that it is a great community to live and work in. I’m excited about the jobs that this will bring. I’m excited that this is a position near our low income housing in the township,” said Fewins-Bliss.

He said the facility will be in an area where people can walk to work and access good paying jobs. He called it a good example for other investors or developers who are thinking about investing in Bath Township.

LEAP said they will be working with local organizations like Lansing Community College and Capital Area Michigan Works to help fill jobs once they are available.

Construction is set to begin Spring 2024 with an opening date set for Fall 2025.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.