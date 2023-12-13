Advertise With Us

Hunter Biden lashes out at GOP investigators and says he will only testify in public

FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden on Wednesday lashed out at Republican investigators who have been digging into his business dealings, insisting outside the Capitol he will only testify before a congressional committee in public.

The Democratic president’s son slammed a subpoena requesting closed-door testimony, saying it could be manipulated. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has said Republicans expect “full cooperation” with demands. It was scheduled for Wednesday.

“What are they afraid of? I’m here, I’m ready,” Hunter Biden said outside the Capitol. He said he was offered a choice to come in for depositions or committee hearings. “Well, I’ve chosen. I’m here to testify at a public hearing today to answer any of the committee’s legitimate questions.”

Some Republicans from swing districts are not yet sold on impeaching President Joe Biden. (Source: CNN)

Republicans are pursuing an impeachment inquiry seeking to tie President Joe Biden to his son Hunter’s business dealings.

They have have so far failed to uncover evidence directly implicating President Biden in any wrongdoing. But questions have arisen about the ethics surrounding the Biden family’s international business, and lawmakers insist their evidence paints a troubling picture of “influence peddling” in their business dealings, particularly with clients overseas.

“There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business because it did not happen,” Hunter Biden said.

Separately, Hunter Biden is facing criminal charges in two states from a special counsel overseeing a long-running investigation. He’s charged with firearm counts in Delaware alleging he broke laws against drug users having guns in 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction. Special Counsel David Weiss also filed new charges nine new tax counts last week alleging he schemed to avoid paying about $1.4 million in taxes over a three-year period.

