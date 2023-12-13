A former MSU coach has found a new home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to Bruce Feldman Chris Kapilovic who was the offensive line coach and run game coordinator for Michigan State is now being hired by Baylor to be their new offensive line coach.

Kapilovic was hired in Dec. of 2018 as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Colorado and then followed Mel Tucker to Michigan State.

