Advertise With Us

A former MSU coach has found a new home

By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:06 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to Bruce Feldman Chris Kapilovic who was the offensive line coach and run game coordinator for Michigan State is now being hired by Baylor to be their new offensive line coach.

Kapilovic was hired in Dec. of 2018 as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Colorado and then followed Mel Tucker to Michigan State.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in East Lansing
Police: East Lansing shelter-in-place incident a mental health concern, no threat to public
Son arrested in Jackson County after allegedly assaulting mother with pistol
1 injured after shooting on S Waverly Road in Lansing
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Ionia County
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks

Latest News

Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
December 12, 2023 - High School Basketball Highlights
MSU goalie Trey Augustine named First Star honors of the week by the Big Ten
Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Kim to Coastal Carolina
First Verbal For MSU's Jonathan Smith