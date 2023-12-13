First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With high pressure centered over Ohio this morning we should end up with a good amount of sunshine over the area today. You will notice today that temperatures during the afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday with readings in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight under mostly clear skies temperatures drop back to near 30º. The clouds will gradually roll in over the area Friday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50º.

This weekend a couple of areas of low pressure will be heading into the Great Lakes region. One will bring rain and some snow to northern Michigan Saturday. The second area of low pressure passes just south of the state on Sunday. We may be in the prime spot to see the clouds from both systems this weekend. Our chances of precipitation are not zero this weekend, but are rather low. Our best chance of seeing raindrops may hold off until Sunday night, but even then the chances are low. High temperatures will be near 50º Saturday and the mid 40s Sunday. High pressure builds back in over the area and brings dry weather Monday through Wednesday with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

What are the chances for a White Christmas this year?

Christmas Day is less than two weeks away, so the question of “Will we have a White Christmas?” has been popping up more and more. While this is the state of Michigan and we can never truly rule it out, the long range outlook would tell you that it is looking less and less likely with each passing day. Temperatures are expected to trend above normal with highs in the 40s to near 50º into the weekend. Highs should be in the mid 30s to 40s most of next week. That makes it difficult for any systems that might come through to give us any accumulations of snow. Even if a storm moves in during a colder overnight period, frequent daytime highs well above freezing would make quick work of melting any snow off before it could remain on the ground for long.

Historically speaking, northern parts of our viewing area have about a 55-60% chance of seeing a White Christmas, while the southern viewing area only trends around 40-45%. Many may remember that last year we got a punch of cold air then a large system just before Christmas that brought most of our area a huge helping of snow just before the big holiday. Before that, our region had not seen a White Christmas in five years, when we had about two inches of snow on the ground in 2017. In fact, on two of those between years we were in the 50s on Christmas Day; 2019 and 2021!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 14, 2023

Average High: 36º Average Low 24º

Lansing Record High: 60° 1975

Lansing Record Low: -18° 1904

Jackson Record High: 66º 1975

Jackson Record Low: -12º 1904

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.