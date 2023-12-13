Driver sentenced for the deadly Make a Wish bicycle tour crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On July 30, 2022, Mandy Benn, who was high on drugs, drove her car into a group of bicyclists who were taking part in a multi-day ride for the Make a Wish foundation.

She struck five riders killing two men, Michael Salhaney and Edward Erickson.

Tuesday Benn was sentenced to a minimum of 70 years to 120 for her actions that day.

Survivors and family members spoke in court before the sentencing asking the judge to order Benn to serve each count of Second Degree Murder one after the other.

Each count brings a sentence of 35 to 60 years in prison, the Judge decided Benn would serve each consecutively instead of concurrently.

Tim Kolanowski one of the bike riders struck by the car spoke to the court and Benn about that day.

“I keep seeing Mike directly in front of me, seeing your car bear down on us. hearing that crash thousands of times, remembering that pain and lying in the front yard”, said Kolanowski.

The family of Michael Salhaney spoke about how their lives have been altered forever following the crash.

His sister Susan Salhaney said, “Living with loss and grief we are forever changed and forever scarred. Forever scared every time we drive past a bike rider, every time we even think about getting on a bike,”

Mandy Benn who is 43 years old and facing at least 70 years behind bars will likely die in prison.

The judge spoke about making sure the public is safe and recalled previous cases that saw a released drug abuser kill an elderly couple after driving the wrong way on a one-way road near Houghton Lake.

Benn did speak to the family and friends of those impacted by the July 30th crash.

Benn said, “From the bottom of my heart I am very sorry to everyone connected,”

