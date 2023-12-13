Advertise With Us

Doritos launches nacho cheese-flavored alcohol

Doritos unveils a collaboration with global flavor innovator Empirical: Empirical x Doritos®...
Doritos unveils a collaboration with global flavor innovator Empirical: Empirical x Doritos® Nacho Cheese Spirit.(Hand-out | PepsiCo Design & Innovation)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Doritos is out with a new promotional product that’s sure to raise eyebrows.

It’s an 84-proof liquor based off Doritos’ nacho cheese flavor.

Doritos partnered with Empirical, a Danish company known for making custom spirits with creative flavors.

The limited-edition flavor goes on sale online Wednesday and in select New York and California markets.

It costs $65 for a 750 ml bottle.

Doritos recommends mixing it with a tequila or mezcal to make a bloody mary or a margarita.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in East Lansing
Police: East Lansing shelter-in-place incident a mental health concern, no threat to public
Son arrested in Jackson County after allegedly assaulting mother with pistol
1 injured after shooting on S Waverly Road in Lansing
Walter Jamison, 50
Lansing man convicted on assault with intent to commit murder charge, gun charges
Tom Izzo and the MSU men’s basketball team spread holiday cheer

Latest News

The DoubleTree Hilton opens its doors in downtown Lansing on Tuesday to show off its newly...
Newly renovated DoubleTree Hilton opens in downtown Lansing
The Michigan Department of State unveiled a new tool aiming to make state government more...
Michigan officials unveil government transparency tool
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the New York Young Republican Club's annual gala...
Supreme Court will hear a case that could undo Capitol riot charge against hundreds, including Trump
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
The Supreme Court will rule on limits on a commonly used abortion medication