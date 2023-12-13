Discussion held in East Lansing on the national economy

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A discussion was held Tuesday on what the national economy will look like next year.

“We are not seeing great economic growth. Manufacturing is declining. Prices remain elevated; housing is at a standstill. It’s a mixed bag,” said David Bahnsen from the Bahnsen Group. “There are pockets of good news but concerning headwinds as well.”

Bahnsen Group said it’s important for people to remember to make smart purchases with interest rates being so high. He also said more layoffs could be on the horizon next year.

