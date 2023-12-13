December 12, 2023 - High School Basketball Highlights

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt moved to 5-0 on the season in boys basketball. Haslett and Jackson Northwest went down to the wire in girls basketball.

Final (Boys): DeWitt 69, Grosse Pointe North 50

Final (Boys): Lansing Everett 53, Jackson 48

Final (Girls): Jackson Northwest 52,Haslett 47

Final (Girls): Lansing Catholic 58, Williamston 27

