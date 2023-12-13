Advertise With Us

December 12, 2023 - High School Basketball Highlights

Highlights, reaction and scores from the Mid-Michigan area.
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this year's field.
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt moved to 5-0 on the season in boys basketball. Haslett and Jackson Northwest went down to the wire in girls basketball.

Final (Boys): DeWitt 69, Grosse Pointe North 50

Final (Boys): Lansing Everett 53, Jackson 48

Final (Girls): Jackson Northwest 52,Haslett 47

Final (Girls): Lansing Catholic 58, Williamston 27

