December 12, 2023 - High School Basketball Highlights
Highlights, reaction and scores from the Mid-Michigan area.
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt moved to 5-0 on the season in boys basketball. Haslett and Jackson Northwest went down to the wire in girls basketball.
Final (Boys): DeWitt 69, Grosse Pointe North 50
Final (Boys): Lansing Everett 53, Jackson 48
Final (Girls): Jackson Northwest 52,Haslett 47
Final (Girls): Lansing Catholic 58, Williamston 27
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.