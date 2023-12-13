Advertise With Us

Celebrate Christmas with Bake N’ Cakes

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Bring holiday cheer and Bake N’ Cakes to your next holiday gathering.

Their daily freshly baked menu items range from a variety of mini cheesecakes, gingerbread men and women, sugar cookies, cinnamon rolls and so much more.

They have a variety of decorative toppings, such as cookies shaped with Santa’s face, light bulbs on cupcakes, sprinkles, frosting and much more.

You can order ahead to ensure you don’t arrive to a party empty handed or you can pick up their pre-packaged cookies by the dozen and utilize them as a holiday gift this season.

To place an order ahead this season, visit https://bakencakes.com/

