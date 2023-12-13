Celebrate Christmas with Bake N’ Cakes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Bring holiday cheer and Bake N’ Cakes to your next holiday gathering.
Their daily freshly baked menu items range from a variety of mini cheesecakes, gingerbread men and women, sugar cookies, cinnamon rolls and so much more.
They have a variety of decorative toppings, such as cookies shaped with Santa’s face, light bulbs on cupcakes, sprinkles, frosting and much more.
You can order ahead to ensure you don’t arrive to a party empty handed or you can pick up their pre-packaged cookies by the dozen and utilize them as a holiday gift this season.
To place an order ahead this season, visit https://bakencakes.com/
