Brooklyn residents upset with new rezoning laws

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - People in this Jackson County community are asking state and local lawmakers why rural areas are being targeted for industrial sites.

“None of us are against sand and gravel. what we want to do is make sure the site is right for sand and gravel,” said Mike Trudeau, the spokesperson of the Irish Hills Preservation Council.

That is just one of the many concerned residents at a public forum in Brooklyn to discuss the package of local rezoning bills recently passed at the State Capitol.

On Tuesday evening, nearly 100 people showed up to a forum in Brooklyn hosted by concerned residents. They discussed what is happening across Michigan regarding mining, solar, and gravel operations and their effects on their town.

At the public forum, one speaker said that he’s familiar with the acronym NIMBY, meaning “not in my backyard,” when it comes to these issues.

But he said he will gladly be a NIMBY, if that keeps him and his neighbors safe from mining natural resources and disrupting their rural community.

“What they’re trying to do is take away our local control,” said Trudeau. “The wind and energy bill just did that. It removed any type of local control about where these operations can be cited. So what we’ve done is we wanted to bring the public together to understand more about why that happened. We also want to make sure that if the sand and gravel bills do come up, our public is informed, and they know how to get involved and what to do and how they can act.”

State representatives, senators and environmentalists were a part of the forum, answering questions from residents. There were state officials in attendance support the residents’ view.

“But the biggest question surrounding the package of bills is why?” said Senator Joe Bellino, (R).

Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist II said the day the bills were signed was to address climate change.

“This package of legislation will lower costs for families, will create amazing, good paying jobs in Michigan, and will put us in the driver’s seat in terms of leadership in responding to the climate crisis in America,” said Gilchrist, (D).

But a geologist at the forum said that taking authority from the local government could make the climate crisis worse.

“These mines are industrial operations that do not belong in someone’s backyard. Sand and gravel deposits lower aquifers, lakes, and wetlands, and the reason Michigan is blessed with so much surface water,” said Mike W. “So, there are going to be conflicts over the use of these resources. mining can adversely impact these natural resources and human health.”

Residents’ concerns stemmed mostly from safety. The biggest issues are truck traffic, noise, and silica dust.

Trudeau said he just wants to ensure the due diligence is done before bringing the large sites to the township.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.