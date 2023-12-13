Advertise With Us

Both Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow participated in the open portion of Lions practice Wednesday

During a game between the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on...
During a game between the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Photo by Derick E. Hingle(Derick E. Hingle | Derick E. Hingle)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both LT Taylor Decker & C Frank Ragnow took part in open portion of Lions practice Wed. according to Tim Twentyman of the Detroit Lions. This is big for the Lions who get ready to face Denver on Sat. at Ford Field. If both Decker and Ragnow play that would be all five starters on the line would be starting in that game.

