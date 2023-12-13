America’s Alcohol Crisis: Damaging Our Bodies and Minds

DENVER, Colo. (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- Americans are smack dab in the middle of an alcohol crisis. Twelve percent of deaths between the ages of 20 and 64 are caused by alcohol abuse. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, it’s the fourth leading preventable cause of death.

Approximately 97 thousand men and 43 thousand women lose their lives due to drinking too much every year. The CDC reports that 25 percent of US adults binge drink every weekend. The NIH recommends men drink no more than 2 drinks a day. Women should just drink one. But did you know that alcohol doesn’t just affect your body, but can impact your brain?

Not only can drinking kill – drinking too much can cause a form of permanent brain damage called Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome or Wet Brain.

Joseph Schacht, PhD, Psychologist at University of Colorado School of Medicine says “Wet Brain or WKS would not typically manifest until we saw someone drinking perhaps, at least, six or seven drinks a day on average.”

University of Colorado Psychologist Joseph Schacht says there are two parts to WKS. First, Encephalopathy — it causes people to seem drunk even when they’re sober.

“Wernicke Syndrome is characterized in particular by motor difficulties. So, difficulty walking, falling over or losing one’s balance, as well as some mental confusion.” Explains Schacht, PhD.

The second stage, Psychosis – causing hallucinations and delusions.

Schacht, PhD says, “They can also be confused for symptoms of other dementias.”

These symptoms are caused by a lack of vitamin B1.

“The symptoms of Wernicke Syndrome can be identified and treated. That can be very simple with simply thiamine or vitamin B1 supplementation. But if that is not treated, it will progress to of course psychosis, which is not treatable.” Says Schacht, PhD.

The damage can be reversed if caught early. But the only way to prevent it is to minimize or quit drinking.

Up to 80 percent of people with severe alcohol use disorder become vitamin B1 or thiamine deficient. Men die from alcohol illnesses at a much higher rate than women, but the gap is closing as women drink more. Women don’t process alcohol as well as men because their bodies have less water to dilute it.

