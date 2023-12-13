Alena Li of Okemos is named the GAM Junior Girls Player of the Year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Alena Li is a junior at Okemos High School and was the winner of the overall girls’ title in the GAM Junior Stroke Play Championship.

“I want to win when I go to a tournament, but I can still be happy when I don’t win if I played the best I could that day,” said Li. “I’m excited; it is an honor to be Player of the Year,” she said. “There are so many good players all around the state, and they all play in the GAM tournaments. The tournaments are a lot of fun and challenging.”

Li took the option to play with the older girls instead of the 15-and-under age division when she won the title. The win was critical to getting her a total of 1,100 points on the season, the best of any junior girl. Player of the Year points can be found on a pull-down from the PLAY tab at GAM.org.

In the upcoming two weeks, the GAM will announce three more Player of the Year awards in junior golf categories.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.