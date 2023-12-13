Advertise With Us

Alena Li of Okemos is named the GAM Junior Girls Player of the Year

(Media)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Alena Li is a junior at Okemos High School and was the winner of the overall girls’ title in the GAM Junior Stroke Play Championship.

“I want to win when I go to a tournament, but I can still be happy when I don’t win if I played the best I could that day,” said Li. “I’m excited; it is an honor to be Player of the Year,” she said. “There are so many good players all around the state, and they all play in the GAM tournaments. The tournaments are a lot of fun and challenging.”

Li took the option to play with the older girls instead of the 15-and-under age division when she won the title. The win was critical to getting her a total of 1,100 points on the season, the best of any junior girl. Player of the Year points can be found on a pull-down from the PLAY tab at GAM.org.

In the upcoming two weeks, the GAM will announce three more Player of the Year awards in junior golf categories.

