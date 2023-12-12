Advertise With Us

Win a $50 Gift Card to Auralite Hair & Wellness

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The holidays have officially begun on Studio 10 because we are celebrating the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways!

Day 9 of Christmas Giveaways led us to Gutter Flow where they gave us the clue to Day 9 of Christmas Giveaways.

CLUE #9: How can Gutter Flow Systems help with ice damming?

Now you can find the answer to the clue by looking on https://gutterflowsystem.com/

Once you have figured out the clue, enter your guess at wilx.com/contests.

We will announce the winner of Day 9 of Christmas Giveaways tomorrow on Studio 10.

The winner of Day 9 of Christmas Giveaways will receive a $50 gift card to Auralite Hair & Wellness.

Tomorrow on Studio 10 and News 10 today, you will hear the clue you need to enter for Day 10 of Christmas Giveaways.

