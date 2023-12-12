WEATHER EXTRA: Gusty, chilly Tuesday ahead

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold front is moving through the area Tuesday morning and should move through dry. Behind it, we should see some sun at times today. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details as high temperatures should top out in the upper 30s.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 12, 2023

Average High: 37º Average Low 24º

Lansing Record High: 62° 1949

Lansing Record Low: -24° 1895

Jackson Record High: 62º 1949

Jackson Record Low: -9º 1962

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.