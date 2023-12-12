WEATHER EXTRA: Gusty, chilly Tuesday ahead
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold front is moving through the area Tuesday morning and should move through dry. Behind it, we should see some sun at times today. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details as high temperatures should top out in the upper 30s.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 12, 2023
- Average High: 37º Average Low 24º
- Lansing Record High: 62° 1949
- Lansing Record Low: -24° 1895
- Jackson Record High: 62º 1949
- Jackson Record Low: -9º 1962
