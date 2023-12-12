Advertise With Us

WATCH: Lt. Gov. Gilchrist signs bills aiming to transform Michigan’s juvenile justice system

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist is signing bills Tuesday that aim to transform Michigan’s juvenile justice system.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer established the Michigan Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform, which brought together advocates, former justice-involved youth, and law enforcement in an unprecedented effort to explore problems and offer 32 data-driven recommendations.

The bills include many of the Task Force’s 32 data-driven recommendations, reducing recidivism, lowering costs for families of juvenile defendants, and holding youth accountable while connecting them with the resources they need to achieve better outcomes. The legislation signed on Dec. 12 would transform the state’s juvenile justice system and invest in diversion and re-entry services to better position Michigan’s youth for success later as adults.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in East Lansing
Shelter-in-place order lifted for part of East Lansing, police say there is no threat to public
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Ionia County
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks
Berkey Hall
MSU students have mixed emotions about the reopening of Berkey Hall
MSU releases contract details for President-elect Kevin Guskiewicz

Latest News

1 injured after shooting on S Waverly Road in Lansing
WILX Weather Website 12/12/2023 Midday
Breezy Today but Dry Weather Continues
A cold front is moving through the area Tuesday morning and should move through dry. Behind...
WEATHER EXTRA: Gusty, chilly Tuesday ahead
1 of 2 suspects arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple cars in Jackson County