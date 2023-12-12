Advertise With Us

Tom Izzo and the MSU men’s basketball team spread holiday cheer

By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tom Izzo hosted his annual Christmas radio show at Reno’s East. Izzo plays his accordion for the fans in attendance, and the players sing Christmas carols.

It’s been 20 years since the first time Izzo came to the radio show and played his 35-year-old accordion. All of the players came for about 20 minutes and sang a couple of carols, along with meeting and talking to the approximately 300 people who attended the event.

Izzo and the MSU basketball team are back in action on Saturday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena against

