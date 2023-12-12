Tigers Sign Reliever Chafin to One Year Deal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers Tuesday announced the signing of veteran left hand relief pitcher Andrew Chafin to a one year deal. It is worth $4.25 million plus incentives. The Tigers have an option for 2025. Chafin pitched with the Tigers in 2022 and last season for both Arizona and Milwaukee. He had an earned run average last season of 4.73.

