Tigers Sign Reliever Chafin to One Year Deal

FILE - Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Andrew Chafin throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sept. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. Chafin and the Arizona Diamondbacks finalized $6.25 million, one-year contract Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Chafin gets $5.5 million this year, and the Diamondbacks have a $7.25 million option for 2024 with a $750,000 buyout. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel, File)(Jess Rapfogel | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers Tuesday announced the signing of veteran left hand relief pitcher Andrew Chafin to a one year deal. It is worth $4.25 million plus incentives. The Tigers have an option for 2025. Chafin pitched with the Tigers in 2022 and last season for both Arizona and Milwaukee. He had an earned run average last season of 4.73.

