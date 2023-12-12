Take CATA Potter Park Zoo’s Wonderland of Lights

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Lights, creatures, action!

Take CATA to Potter Park Zoo’s annual Wonderland of Lights running Nov. 18 through Dec 23.

CATA provides access to the Potter Park Zoo via Route 8 from the bus stop on Lindbergh where visitors can attend the Potter Park Zoo Wonderland of Lights, taking place now until December 23, 2024, Thursday through Sunday, 5 - 8 p.m.

As a reminder, Children under 42 inches tall ride free when accompanied by an adult. Adult one-way fares are $1.25, or 60 cents for those who qualify for the discounted fare.

Need help accessing a route? Call CATA’s customer experience reps at 517-394-1000 for assistance or visit cata.org for our trip planner.

Download the Transit app for real-time bus tracking and service alerts.

Subscribe to Rider Alerts at //cata.org/mycata for the latest information that may impact your route.

For more information visit, https://www.cata.org/.

