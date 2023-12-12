Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Rahm suspended and more

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with his thoughts on the PGA suspending Jon Rahm for signing with Saudi-funded LIV Golf, the Tigers announce the signing of a lefty, and more.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in East Lansing
Shelter-in-place order lifted for part of East Lansing, police say there is no threat to public
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Ionia County
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks
Son arrested in Jackson County after allegedly assaulting mother with pistol
Berkey Hall
MSU students have mixed emotions about the reopening of Berkey Hall

Latest News

MSU goalie Trey Augustine named First Star honors of the week by the Big Ten
Tom Izzo and the MSU men’s basketball team spread holiday cheer
Tom Izzo hosted his annual Christmas radio show at Reno’s East. Izzo plays his accordion for...
Tom Izzo and the MSU men’s basketball team spread holiday cheer
In a photo provided by LIV Golf, Jon Rahm, left, and LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman...
Rahm is suspended by the PGA Tour. The formality is a boon for Mackenzie Hughes and Carl Yuan