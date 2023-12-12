Staudt on Sports LIVE: Rahm suspended and more
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with his thoughts on the PGA suspending Jon Rahm for signing with Saudi-funded LIV Golf, the Tigers announce the signing of a lefty, and more.
Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!
More:
- Rahm is suspended by the PGA Tour. The formality is a boon for Mackenzie Hughes and Carl Yuan
- MSU goalie Trey Augustine named First Star honors of the week by the Big Ten
- Tom Izzo and the MSU men’s basketball team spread holiday cheer
- Pistons become 9th team in NBA history with 20+ consecutive losses in a season
