Son arrested in Jackson County after allegedly assaulting mother with pistol

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly assaulting his mother with a pistol.

Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1000 block of Antcliff Road in Norvell Township on Dec. 10 just before 10:30 a.m. for a domestic situation after receiving a 911 call from the victim and was interfered with during the call.

After further investigation, police learned the suspect’s mother called 911 after being assaulted with a pistol by her son. Police said the son interfered with the 911 call when the mother attempted to call.

Police surrounded the home and eventually arrested the 42-year-old suspect without incident. Police obtained a search warrant to the home and found the pistol used in the assault in the suspect’s bedroom.

The suspect was placed at the Jackson County jail for charges of felonious assault, domestic assault and interfering with a telecommunication device.

“We are very thankful that further injuries did not occur during this incident and that our deputies were able to take the suspect into custody and help the victim of this assault,” said Captain Kevin Hiller.

