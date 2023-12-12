Prepare your Gingerbread House with Studio 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Nothing says holidays than gingerbread houses.

It is a fun and exciting activity for everyone of all ages, but Studio 10 wanted to take a dive and understand why and where the tradition came from.

The tradition of making gingerbread houses dates back to Germany in the early 1800s.

The first gingerbread houses were the result of the Grimm’s fairy tale Hansel and Gretel where two children in the forest found an edible house made of bread with sugar decorations which many believe is what inspired the modern gingerbread house.

After, the tradition of baking houses made of ginger became popular--

The tradition came to America with Pennsylvanian German immigrants which they would bake during Christmas time--

Rachelle, Nicole, Claudia and Justin made their own gingerbread houses! Head to Facebook to tell us which is your favorite!

