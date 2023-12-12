Advertise With Us

Prepare your Gingerbread House with Studio 10

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Nothing says holidays than gingerbread houses.

It is a fun and exciting activity for everyone of all ages, but Studio 10 wanted to take a dive and understand why and where the tradition came from.

The tradition of making gingerbread houses dates back to Germany in the early 1800s.

The first gingerbread houses were the result of the Grimm’s fairy tale Hansel and Gretel where two children in the forest found an edible house made of bread with sugar decorations which many believe is what inspired the modern gingerbread house.

After, the tradition of baking houses made of ginger became popular--

The tradition came to America with Pennsylvanian German immigrants which they would bake during Christmas time--

Rachelle, Nicole, Claudia and Justin made their own gingerbread houses! Head to Facebook to tell us which is your favorite!

For more information, visit https://www.elpl.org/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in East Lansing
Police: East Lansing shelter-in-place incident a mental health concern, no threat to public
Son arrested in Jackson County after allegedly assaulting mother with pistol
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Ionia County
1 injured after shooting on S Waverly Road in Lansing
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks

Latest News

Talking to Zeke the Wonderdog!
GUTTER FLOW
Ten Days: Gutter Flow Systems
Gingerbread house
National Gingerbread House Day
Potter Park Zoo Lights
Take CATA to the Potter Park Zoo Lights!