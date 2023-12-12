Pistons become 9th team in NBA history with 20+ consecutive losses in a season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons fall at home to the Indiana Pacers 131-123. Detroit falls to 2-21 on the season and extends their losing streak to 20 on the season.

Cade Cunningham finished with 23 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Jaden Ivey came off the bench and played 34 minutes and 18 points.

For Indiana, Myles Turner had 23 points, and Bennedict Mathurin had 30 points. The budding superstar in Tyrese Haliburton finished with a double-double of 14 points and 16 assists.

The Pistons will be back in action on Wednesday when they welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to Little Caesars Arena.

