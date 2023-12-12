News 10 Interview: Kristin Welker on Michigan voters, 2024 Presidential election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Michigan’s primary election date just over two months away, Kristen Welker, NBC’s Meet the Press moderator says the new earlier date puts a magnifying glass on the state.

“It went for Trump and helped propelled him to the White House in 2016 and then President Biden won it back in 2020 so I think you can expect if there is a Trump-Biden rematch all of the focus to be on the Midwest, on Michigan, on the voters here,” says Welker.

With voters’ minds on their shrinking budgets, the economy is expected to drive voters to the polls.

“The economy is getting better, inflation is going down, gas prices are going down... However, when I interview voters all across the country and here in Michigan, they say they don’t necessarily feel it in their pockets,” said Welker.

Money is a notable issue that always brings voters to the polls but now there’s a newer issue: the more than two month war in Gaza. Voters and Michigan’s large Arab population will be looking for answers from candidates that come to Michigan to campaign.

“The Arab-American community members here saying they don’t feel like the President has represented them... That they want him to be more explicit in his calling for Israel to have a real plan to protect civilian lives in Gaza,” said Welker.

Protecting lives and making sure the President has the stamina to take on the job. Welker says right now, some voters feel a disconnect with President Joe Biden.

“Our latest polling showed that more voters were concerned about President Biden’s age than they were about former President Trump’s legal problems and he’s been indicted 4 times. That’s going to be challenge for President Biden to make that case that he’s fit to serve, that he’s ready for another 4 years in office and to make the case that he has done a good job on the issues that matter,” said Welker.

Issues. Age. Legal challenges. Even though Former President Donald Trump is juggling several cases against him, he still seems to have a leg up on his competition.

“Former President Trump has a nearly 30 point lead over his nearest rival. Right now he just has an incredibly commanding lead over the entire field and the question is, what? if anything, can these candidates do to shake up this race?” Welker said.

With Senator Stabenow not running for re-election, it makes the race in Michigan all the more competitive and important. The seat could change from democrat to republican based on the results from the Presidential election.

The presidential primary is set for February 27th in Michigan.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.