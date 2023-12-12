Advertise With Us

MSU students take a midnight study break during finals week

By WILX News 10
Dec. 12, 2023
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s finals week at Michigan State university (MSU). At midnight Tuesday, MSU Police and Public Safety hosted its second midnight study break.

Students let out their screams at midnight to release stress from finals week. The point is so students can connect with supportive community members, play games, enjoy some therapy dogs and even get active with some cardio kick-boxing.

“I think it’s just a collective kind of supportive movement—we’re behind you, we’re next to you, we’re alongside you, we want you to succeed. So why not have space to do so,” said Jaci Sayen the Community Liason Coordinator Department of Police and Public Safety. “Some students may be looking for something to do and de-stress and we can do it in a safe environment and help these students get through the finals.”

Finals wrap up for MSU students on Friday, Dec. 15.

