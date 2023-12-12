Advertise With Us

MSU students have mixed emotions about the reopening of Berkey Hall

Joseph Kesto with the University’s March for Our Lives group said he wishes the school would have asked the student body before reopening the building.
By Justin Kent
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - February 13th a day that the Spartan community will never forget.

Three students were killed by a gunman who opened fire on the University property, two of those students were killed in Berkey Hall.

Now almost a year later the school is deciding to reopen the classrooms starting next semester.

Joseph Kesto with the University’s March for Our Lives group said he wishes the school would have asked the student body before reopening the building.

“They had so many options but this is the route that they chose to take, and they didn’t even acknowledge students or get students’ opinions before they chose to take this route, they just decided it on their own”, said Kesto.

Michigan State University claims they did speak with students and staff before deciding to open Berkey.

In a statement the school released, “Following thoughtful conversations last spring involving students, faculty, staff and trauma experts many expressed a desire to reopen Berkey Hall. We know the healing process is not linear and that each person will heal at their own pace and in their own way.”

Seth Siskonen a Student at MSU said he understands the hesitation for students to walk those hallways again.

Siskonen said, “100 percent fair to feel that way and I think accommodations should be made for students kinda dealing with issues like that, perhaps being able to do some things online.”

another student Sam Albert said opening the building can be a way for others to heal.

" Personally if I had a class there I would go back because I feel like you just kinda have to push forward”, said Albert.

Students who oppose the reopening will hope to plead their case during Friday’s Board of Trustee meeting.

Michigan State said they plan to have welcome tables, counselors, and Therapy dogs for the first day of class in Berkey Hall.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Carlos Carrazana Ricardo, an 18-year-old high school senior, was fatally shot while...
High schooler fatally shot in Facebook Marketplace deal gone wrong, police say
St. Johns baby diagnosed with rare water allergy
Baby in St. Johns diagnosed with rare allergy to water
File Graphic
Car chase turns into manhunt in Lansing’s south side
Consumers Energy working to restore power in West-Michigan by Sunday
Mia Harris was arrested after the shooting of her grandchild in Liberty Township early...
Grandmother accused of shooting 6-month-old granddaughter in face

Latest News

All salaries earned from the event go back to the community.
Dozens of vendors gather for Mason Festival of Trees
The parade lasted for about an hour and ended back at the golf course.
Pleasant Lake Christmas Parade
Attendees were entertained with music, food, and an art-filled silent auction.
Celebrating the 20th year of “A Not So Silent Night” in Lansing
MSU President-elect Kevin Guskiewicz speaks to media
MSU’s new president addresses controversy within the school