MSU goalie Trey Augustine named First Star honors of the week by the Big Ten

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Trey Augustine continues to be a star for Michigan State as a freshman. This weekend, Michigan State swept Notre Dame in a two-game set with 5-2 and 2-1 victories. Augustine was 15 seconds shy of getting his second career shutout until Notre Dame scored with an extra attacker.

This is the second time Augustine has earned First Star honors within a month and has already been drafted by the Detroit Red Wings.

Michigan State is back in action on Dec. 28 in the Great Lakes Invitational, which will air on WILX.

