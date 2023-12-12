Minnesota Vikings Making Another Quarterback Change

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, who won 3-0 at Las Vegas this last Sunday, say they will replace starting quarterback Joshua Dobbs this Saturday for the team’s game at Cincinnati. Nick Mullens now gets the call for the 7-6 Vikings. Mullens has 17 NFL starts and is considered healthy after an injured reserve assignment in October.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.