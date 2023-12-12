Large police presence in East Lansing, officials tell public to avoid area

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking the public to avoid a section of Chandler Rd due to an ongoing situation regarding a weapons complaint.

East Lansing police were sent to the area of 16789 Chandler Rd. for a weapons complaint.

News 10 journalists at the scene saw at least six ELPD vehicles, one DeWitt Township police vehicle, and one Michigan State Police vehicle. Drones were spotted circling the area as well.

Police were speaking to the suspect via a megaphone.

