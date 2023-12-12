Advertise With Us

Large police presence in East Lansing, officials tell public to avoid area

Police presence in East Lansing
Police presence in East Lansing(WILX)
By Wells Foster
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking the public to avoid a section of Chandler Rd due to an ongoing situation regarding a weapons complaint.

East Lansing police were sent to the area of 16789 Chandler Rd. for a weapons complaint.

News 10 journalists at the scene saw at least six ELPD vehicles, one DeWitt Township police vehicle, and one Michigan State Police vehicle. Drones were spotted circling the area as well.

Police were speaking to the suspect via a megaphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Carlos Carrazana Ricardo, an 18-year-old high school senior, was fatally shot while...
High schooler fatally shot in Facebook Marketplace deal gone wrong, police say
St. Johns baby diagnosed with rare water allergy
Baby in St. Johns diagnosed with rare allergy to water
File Graphic
Car chase turns into manhunt in Lansing’s south side
Consumers Energy working to restore power in West-Michigan by Sunday
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Ionia County

Latest News

All salaries earned from the event go back to the community.
Dozens of vendors gather for Mason Festival of Trees
The parade lasted for about an hour and ended back at the golf course.
Pleasant Lake Christmas Parade
Attendees were entertained with music, food, and an art-filled silent auction.
Celebrating the 20th year of “A Not So Silent Night” in Lansing
Salvation Army opens toy shop for children in need
Berkey Hall
MSU students have mixed emotions about the reopening of Berkey Hall