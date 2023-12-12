Advertise With Us

Lansing man convicted on assault with intent to commit murder charge, gun charges

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man was convicted Monday on an assault with intent to commit murder charge and two gun charges.

Walter Jamison, 50, was convicted on Dec. 11 by jury trial on the following charges:

  • Assault with intent to commit murder
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Discharging a firearm in a building

According the Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane, the offense happened in 2021, and Jamison had a history of violent and felonious conduct including bank robbery, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and drug dealing. Jamison previously served many years in federal and state prisons and been sentenced as a habitual offender as far back as 2015.

“We are working diligently to address gun violence in our community, especially that committed by repeat and habitual offenders,” said Dewane. “The Jemison case is one important example of this ongoing effort.”

Jamison is set to be sentenced on Feb. 14, 2024, at 9:30 a.m.

