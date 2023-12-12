Kim to Coastal Carolina

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two of Michigan State’s three quarterbacks this past season in the transfer portal have now found new homes. Freshman Sam Leavitt signed with Arizona State Monday and Tuesday Noah Kim announced he’s headed to Coastal Carolina. Kim will have two years of eligibility. He started the first five MSU games this past season, then departed late in the loss at Iowa with an undisclosed ailment never to return.

