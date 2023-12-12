Advertise With Us

Kim to Coastal Carolina

Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Central Michigan, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Tim Staudt and Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two of Michigan State’s three quarterbacks this past season in the transfer portal have now found new homes. Freshman Sam Leavitt signed with Arizona State Monday and Tuesday Noah Kim announced he’s headed to Coastal Carolina. Kim will have two years of eligibility. He started the first five MSU games this past season, then departed late in the loss at Iowa with an undisclosed ailment never to return.

