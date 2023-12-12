Advertise With Us

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K9 receiving bullet, stab-proof vest

(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dee Dee will be receiving a bullet and stab protective vest through a donation.

After receiving a donation from a non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., body armor for Dee Dee will be arriving within eight to ten weeks.

The potentially life-saving vest is U.S. made, custom-fitted and NIJ certified. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,379 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.


