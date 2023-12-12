Holy Cross Shelter opens new family unit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “We welcome folks at the door where they’re at,” said Nancy Oliver.

In need of shelter, food or basic necessities. Nancy Oliver at Holy Cross Services says there’s a great need for more family shelters. That’s why they’re opening a dedicated family unit providing eight rooms for families in need.

“We designed the space so that it’s similar to a hotel where you have adjoining rooms and that will allow us to be a little bit more flexible with family sizes,” said Oliver. The space is also equipped with a kitchen, bathroom and laundry.

“We need our families and our kids to be able to feel safe, feel secure, and know that they have a safe place to go to each night to help the kids feel more at ease and mitigate some of the trauma that they may have experienced by the homeless episode,” said Oliver.

According to the National Alliance To End Homelessness, adults and children in families make up about 30% of the homeless population. With 1 extra family shelter, more families can get the help and support they need.

“I see a lot of the clients that we service so it’s a very rewarding job to help them get through this time of their lives,” said Fred Jackson.

Fred Jackson is a case manager at Holy Cross. According to a University of Chicago Study, having a job doesn’t solve homelessness but rather life-sustaining wages. Jackson’s goal is to get families back on track and become financially stable.

“I’m hopeful that this will continue to grow,” said Jackson.

Homelessness does not discriminate. That’s why Oliver says it can’t be tackled with one person.

“We enjoy tackling these challenges as a community because it really is a community issue,” said Oliver.

Breaking the cycle of homelessness and benefiting everyone. Holy Cross Services started accepting families on Tuesday. They hope to accommodate more families in need.

