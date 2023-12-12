First Verbal For MSU's Jonathan Smith

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith has landed his first verbal commitment. He is Makhi Frazier, a three star running back from Texas who also played linebacker in high school. Frazier originally had committed to Smith at Oregon State. The first of the three day signing period is December 20th. MSU has in the neighborhood of eight verbal commits or so as of Tuesday this week.,

