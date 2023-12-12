Advertise With Us

First Verbal For MSU's Jonathan Smith

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith has landed his first verbal commitment. He is Makhi Frazier, a three star running back from Texas who also played linebacker in high school. Frazier originally had committed to Smith at Oregon State. The first of the three day signing period is December 20th. MSU has in the neighborhood of eight verbal commits or so as of Tuesday this week.,

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in East Lansing
Police: East Lansing shelter-in-place incident a mental health concern, no threat to public
Son arrested in Jackson County after allegedly assaulting mother with pistol
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Ionia County
1 injured after shooting on S Waverly Road in Lansing
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks

Latest News

MSU goalie Trey Augustine named First Star honors of the week by the Big Ten
FILE - Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Andrew Chafin throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during...
Tigers Sign Reliever Chafin to One Year Deal
Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Kim to Coastal Carolina
Nick Mullens
Minnesota Vikings Making Another Quarterback Change